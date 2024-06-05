Open Menu

WSSC DIKhan Cleanliness Drive Of Major Drains In Full Swing

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The cleanliness drive launched by the Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC) DI Khan was in full swing to keep the city neat and clean, under which main drains of the city were clean and garbage was removed from different localities

The WSSC DIKhan with the collaboration of Health education and Development Society (HEADS) and International Rescue Committee (IRC) had launched a critical urban flood control initiative in the city.

The project involves the desilting of major drainage channels across the city.

The WSSC starterd the desilting of major drains including Daewoo Bus Stand Drain, Liaqat Park Drain and Madni Town Drain.

The field operation teams were asked to ensure cleaning and trouble-free flow of waste/sewage water in all major drains and their final disposal to the designated spots.

The WSSC official said that special teams would monitor the campaign in the area, adding special arrangements will be made to remove the garbage after collected from the main drains for which WSSC will arrange vehicles.

He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage in drains but it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed off easily.

