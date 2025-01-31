WSSC-DIKhan conduct training session for supervisory staff

A special training session on sanitation was organized for supervisory staff at the head office of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) here on Friday

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A special training session on sanitation was organized for supervisory staff at the head office of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) here on Friday.

All the supervisors of the company participated in the session.

Chairman board of Directors Naimat Ullah Khan and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WSSC Dr. Mohsin Habib, senior official Choudhary Atta Ullah were also present on the occasion.

The objective of this training program was to further improve the standards of sanitation and to familiarize the supervisory staff with modern principles.

On this occasion, the Chairman Board of Directors Naimat Ullah Khan said in his address that modern training is very important to maintain the standards of cleanliness.

CEO WSSC also highlighted the usefulness of the training session and urged all the supervisors to make full use of the training and follow the guidelines of the company to make the sanitation system in the city more effective.

At the end of the ceremony, the supervisors who completed the training were encouraged and the commitment was reiterated that WSSC DIKhan will continue to take all possible measures to ensure high standards of sanitation.