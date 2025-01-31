WSSC-DIKhan Conduct Training Session For Supervisory Staff
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM
A special training session on sanitation was organized for supervisory staff at the head office of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) here on Friday
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A special training session on sanitation was organized for supervisory staff at the head office of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) here on Friday.
All the supervisors of the company participated in the session.
Chairman board of Directors Naimat Ullah Khan and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WSSC Dr. Mohsin Habib, senior official Choudhary Atta Ullah were also present on the occasion.
The objective of this training program was to further improve the standards of sanitation and to familiarize the supervisory staff with modern principles.
On this occasion, the Chairman Board of Directors Naimat Ullah Khan said in his address that modern training is very important to maintain the standards of cleanliness.
CEO WSSC also highlighted the usefulness of the training session and urged all the supervisors to make full use of the training and follow the guidelines of the company to make the sanitation system in the city more effective.
At the end of the ceremony, the supervisors who completed the training were encouraged and the commitment was reiterated that WSSC DIKhan will continue to take all possible measures to ensure high standards of sanitation.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Over PKR 240 Million in ..
7-year imprisonment awarded for harassing woman
KP’s strategic location to boost trade with Central Asia, says Governor Khyber ..
RTO seals shoes outlet over PoS violations
Death sentence on 2 counts in double murder case
Commissioner orders better traffic management on Bosan road
Imran Khan's lawyer expresses satisfaction over jail facilities
FDA cracks down on four illegal housing colonies
Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases
LHC expresses concern over declining groundwater levels
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 10 terrorists KP operat ..
Regional In charge SEPA visits PMH Nawabshah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Over PKR 240 Million in Joint Operation9 minutes ago
-
7-year imprisonment awarded for harassing woman4 minutes ago
-
KP’s strategic location to boost trade with Central Asia, says Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal ..8 minutes ago
-
RTO seals shoes outlet over PoS violations8 minutes ago
-
Death sentence on 2 counts in double murder case8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders better traffic management on Bosan road8 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan's lawyer expresses satisfaction over jail facilities4 minutes ago
-
FDA cracks down on four illegal housing colonies4 minutes ago
-
Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases4 minutes ago
-
LHC expresses concern over declining groundwater levels4 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 10 terrorists KP operations4 minutes ago
-
Regional In charge SEPA visits PMH Nawabshah4 minutes ago