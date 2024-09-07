WSSC DIKhan Engaged In Cleaning Activities After Rains
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan had deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains during cleanup operations following the recent heavy rains in DIKhan city on Saturday.
According to the details, on the directives of the deputy commissioner DIKhan and WSSC Chief Executive Sarah Rehman, the staff had started cleaning the drains and streets. Heavy machinery is being used to remove debris and waste from the roads to ensure the city's cleanliness.
While talking to APP, the official of WSSC said that Despite the heavy rain, WSSC officials and workers played an excellent role in maintaining a clean environment.
He said that the WSSC operation continued in various areas of the city during the rainfall, focusing on street and stream cleaning, and collecting all dirt to keep the city clean.
WSSC officials lifted all dirt from the main roads, enabling traffic flow and maintaining the city’s beauty even during the recent spell of rains, the official said.
He further said that WSSC staff is actively working on overflow locations, and personnel are conducting cleanliness operations in the field to ensure proper drainage.
