WSSC DIKhan Makes Extensive Cleanliness Arrangements On Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer of The Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan (WSSC) Dr. Mohsin Habib has appreciated the staff and sanitation workers of the company for successful cleanliness operations across the city on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

He appreciated his team for ensuring cleanliness, lighting, and providing other public services.

The company utilized all resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements for the citizens of DIKhan during these days.

“The WSSC is committed to providing basic facilities to the community, particularly during significant religious events like Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Our team worked tirelessly to ensure that all necessary arrangements were in place, and we are proud of our efforts,” the CEO said.

The operations team inspected the routes of processions and remained in the field to ensure activities were carried out as planned.

The community widely appreciated the WSSC’s dedication to ensuring cleanliness on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

