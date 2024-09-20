WSSC DIKhan Makes Extensive Cleanliness Arrangements On Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Chief Executive Officer of The Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan (WSSC) Dr. Mohsin Habib has appreciated the staff and sanitation workers of the company for successful cleanliness operations across the city on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
He appreciated his team for ensuring cleanliness, lighting, and providing other public services.
The company utilized all resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements for the citizens of DIKhan during these days.
“The WSSC is committed to providing basic facilities to the community, particularly during significant religious events like Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Our team worked tirelessly to ensure that all necessary arrangements were in place, and we are proud of our efforts,” the CEO said.
The operations team inspected the routes of processions and remained in the field to ensure activities were carried out as planned.
The community widely appreciated the WSSC’s dedication to ensuring cleanliness on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM to inaugurate development projects next month33 seconds ago
-
PFA discards 1700 litre adulterated milk in Multan41 seconds ago
-
Series win over Pakistan to boost confidence: Dercksen44 seconds ago
-
Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri calls on Deputy Chairman Senate11 minutes ago
-
AIOU hosts Mehfil-e-Milad ceremony11 minutes ago
-
Inerior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for operation against "Fitna Khawarij"11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner lauds missionary institutions11 minutes ago
-
Memorial reference to pay tribute to late M.A. Raoof organized at QAU21 minutes ago
-
One die, another injured as car overturns21 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi’s statement regarding PTV’s anchors being presented out of context: Attaullah Tarar21 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness operation launched in rural areas31 minutes ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad held at Women University31 minutes ago