WSSC dispose 1816 tons offal during Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Water and Sanitation Company Kohat collected and disposed 1816 tons offal and animal waste during Eid days

Following a plan, staff of WSSC collected offal and animal waste from six urban areas and Kohat Development Authority and disposed it on designated dumping sites.

A total of 100 vehicles including mini dumpers, garbage compactors, tractors, shovels and excavators were used by 445 staff members to collect and dump the waste. WSSC had established 232 collection points and 22 transfer stations for the purpose during Eid.

WSSC also distributed 2000 biodegradable bags while a campaign was also launched prior to Eid for orientation of people. The Eid cleanliness campaign was launched by MPAs including Daud Shah and Shafiullah.