WSSC Dumps Offals On Eid Ul Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 07:10 PM

WSSC dumps offals on Eid ul Azha

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) ::The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) on the eve of Eid ul Azha disposed off 1925 tons of offal.

As many as 400 officials of the company and 100 different kinds of vehicles including Suzuki dumpers, garbage compactors, tractor trolley, tractor shovels and excavators participated in the cleanliness drive.

As per the contingency plan, the company set up 232 collection points and 22 transfer stations to collect the offal and dump at the dumping sites.

According to Chief Executive Officer WSSC Arif Rauf, the staff of the company completed the cleanliness operation by 10 p.m. on the first day of the Eid while the complaint cell of the company worked round the clock during three days of the Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that the staff of WSSC not only disposed off the offal but also washed the collection points within the cities with phenyl and bleaching powder to avoid the stinky smell spread of germs.

