WSSC Engaged In Cleaning Activities After Rains In DIKhan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM

WSSC engaged in cleaning activities after rains in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan is hectically engaged in cleanup operations following the recent heavy rains in D I Khan city.

According to the details, on the directives of Chairman board of Directors WSSC-DIKhan Naimat Ullah Khan and Chief Executive Officer WSSC Dr Mohsin Habib, the staff had started cleaning the drains and streets The company deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains during cleanup operations.

Heavy machinery is being used to remove debris and waste from the roads to ensure the city's cleanliness.

While talking to APP, the official of WSSC said that Despite the heavy rain, WSSC officials and workers played an excellent role in maintaining a clean environment.

He said that the WSSC operation continued in various areas of the city during the rainfall, focusing on street and stream cleaning, and collecting all dirt to keep the city clean.

WSSC staff lifted all dirt from the main roads, enabling traffic flow and maintaining the city’s beauty even during the recent spell of rains, the official said.

He further said that WSSC staff is actively working on overflow locations, and personnel are conducting cleanliness operations in the field to ensure proper drainage.

Citizens are urged to keep their streets clean and dispose of waste properly in designated bins. Without public cooperation, effective street cleaning is challenging, the official said.

