WSSC Engaged In Cleaning Activities In Mingora City After Rains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 03:40 PM

WSSC engaged in cleaning activities in Mingora city after rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Swat is hectically engaged in cleanup operations following the recent heavy rains in Mingora city and surrounding areas.

According to the district administration, on the directives of the deputy commissioner Swat and WSSC Chief Executive Shehzad Mehboob, the staff had started cleaning the drains and streets.

Heavy machinery is being used to remove debris and waste from the roads to ensure the city's cleanliness.

In his statement, the deputy commissioner Swat said district administration was giving priority to keeping all markets and streets in Swat clean.

He also appealed to the general public and the business community to take special care of cleanliness around them and to dispose off garbage at designated places instead of throwing it in front of homes and shops.

