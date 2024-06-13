Open Menu

WSSC Finalizes Sanitation, Cleanliness Plan For Eid-ul- Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

WSSC finalizes sanitation, cleanliness plan for Eid-ul- Azha

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) here on Thursday chalked a comprehensive sanitation and cleanliness plan for Eid-ul- Azha.

The company has made special arrangements that would be followed to maintain cleanliness during Eid.

The company cancelled holidays of the entire sanitation and other staff  to ensure the timely disposal of animal waste and maintain city cleanliness during the festival.

The company official said a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been formulated under which all available resources would be utilized to accomplish the task during the eid holidays.

On the first day of Eid ul Azha, the Eid gahs will be cleaned and swept before Eid prayers while the cleanliness operation will be started from morning and will be continued till the entire city is cleaned of waste and animal remains.

Along with the Eid special cleanliness the routine garbage would also be collected without interruption, he added.

The company had already launched an awareness campaign in all union councils for public awareness to dump waste at designated points, the official added.

The official said that a proper waste disposal plan had been chalked out to serve residents with a better solution to their needs.

The biodegradable bags have been distributed among the residents to keep the houses and streets of localities neat and clean.

The official said special teams had been constituted under the supervision of inspectors to head and monitor the plan.

He urged the people to cooperate with the sanitary workers and dump entrails of the sacrificial animals and offal at specific collection points from where, these could be removed properly.

The official said that the complaint center of WSSC would be remained open on all three days of Eid and the people of urban areas could call the helpline and also visit the main office of WSSC or sub offices at Union Council level to register their complaints which would be redressed immediately.

Related Topics

Water EID Holidays Company Visit All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

3 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

4 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

4 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

17 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

17 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

17 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

17 hours ago
 Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & ..

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan