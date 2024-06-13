WSSC finalizes sanitation, cleanliness plan for Eid-ul- Azha

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) here on Thursday chalked a comprehensive sanitation and cleanliness plan for Eid-ul- Azha.

The company has made special arrangements that would be followed to maintain cleanliness during Eid.

The company cancelled holidays of the entire sanitation and other staff to ensure the timely disposal of animal waste and maintain city cleanliness during the festival.

The company official said a comprehensive cleanliness plan had been formulated under which all available resources would be utilized to accomplish the task during the eid holidays.

On the first day of Eid ul Azha, the Eid gahs will be cleaned and swept before Eid prayers while the cleanliness operation will be started from morning and will be continued till the entire city is cleaned of waste and animal remains.

Along with the Eid special cleanliness the routine garbage would also be collected without interruption, he added.

The company had already launched an awareness campaign in all union councils for public awareness to dump waste at designated points, the official added.

The official said that a proper waste disposal plan had been chalked out to serve residents with a better solution to their needs.

The biodegradable bags have been distributed among the residents to keep the houses and streets of localities neat and clean.

The official said special teams had been constituted under the supervision of inspectors to head and monitor the plan.

He urged the people to cooperate with the sanitary workers and dump entrails of the sacrificial animals and offal at specific collection points from where, these could be removed properly.

The official said that the complaint center of WSSC would be remained open on all three days of Eid and the people of urban areas could call the helpline and also visit the main office of WSSC or sub offices at Union Council level to register their complaints which would be redressed immediately.