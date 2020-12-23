UrduPoint.com
WSSC Holds Awareness Session About Cleanliness For Students

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:58 PM

The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Kohat has arranged an awareness session about cleanliness and preventive measures against Covid-19 for students here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Kohat has arranged an awareness session about cleanliness and preventive measures against Covid-19 for students here on Wednesday.

During the moot which was attended by students of Government Girls College at Kohat Development Authority (KDA), Manager media of the company Asma Ali educated the participants about the importance of cleanliness in order to prevent diseases.

She urged the girl students to keep their houses clean and dispose garbage at designated places. The students were also educated about prescribed SOPs against Covid-19.

