WSSC holds declamation contest on clean environment, conservation of water

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Company Kohat here on Friday arranged a declamation and drawing competition to create awareness among children about conservation of water and importance of clean environment.

The event was held in Government Boys High school III and among others was attended by Manager Communication WSSC, Assistant Manager WSSC, Ahsan Adnan, civil society members and local elders.

On the occasion, representatives of WSSC highlighted the significance of clean environment to lead a healthy life and urged children to adopt measures that ensure conservation of water and help maintaining environment clean and green.

They said that maintaining cleanliness is a collective responsibility of citizens. Civil society was also urged to work jointly for these objectives and support government and related organizations in this connection.