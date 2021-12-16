WSSC holds session on conservation of water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company here on Thursday arranged an awareness session to orient people about conservation of drinking water and the diseases being witnessed due to consumption of contaminated water.

The event was also attended by staff of WSSC Kohat and the social mobilizers hired by UNICEF to aware the community about hazards of using contaminated water.

On the occasion, Assistant Manager Water Supply, Jahanzeb Khan conducted a training session on "Drinking Water Safety Plans, Purification and Conservation" and" Water Borne diseases".

He also urged participants of the event to conserve water and inform others about benefits of its judicious use. He also urged public to protect themselves and adopt preventive measures against various water born diseases.