WSSC Holds Walk To Raise Awareness About Cleanliness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2024 | 10:03 PM

The Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC) DI Khan held a walk to raise awareness among people about cleanliness in the district

The walk was held as part of cleanliness campaign in the district in line with directives of the provincial government under Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme.

The walk was held as part of cleanliness campaign in the district in line with directives of the provincial government under Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme.

A large number of people from across the society including the CEO WSSC participated, carrying placards and banners to promote cleanliness and hygiene.

The WSSC has started cleaning drains in the six urban union councils to allow easy flow of sewage with the collaboration with HEADS (Health education and Development Society) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

Speaking on the occasion CEO of WSSC Syed Sada Hussain Shah said that the role of WSSC was important in cleaning

the city and sanitation situation had improved due to its efforts.

He said "We are committed to providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan and the cleanliness drive of

the city under Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme is a step towards achieving this goal."

He called for raising awareness among the general public about the importance of keeping the environment clean.

He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage in drains but it should be placed in designated places so that it could

be disposed of easily.

The sanitation staff was actively engaged while utilizing machinery to remove garbage from bazaar and adjoining areas.

