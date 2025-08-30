Open Menu

WSSC Intensifies Cleanliness Drive In DI Khan Ahead Of Expected Rains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) In view of the forecast of heavy rains, the district administration and Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) have intensified cleanliness operations across the city to ensure smooth drainage and avoid urban flooding.

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer WSSC DIKhan Abdul Nasir Khan, work on cleaning nullahs and drainage channels is continuing at a fast pace.

Citizens have been urged not to throw garbage or waste into drains to prevent any obstruction in the flow of rainwater.

Chairman WSSC, Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate, appreciated the dedicated efforts of the company’s staff during recent heavy rains and windstorms, acknowledging their round-the-clock services in keeping the city clean and ensuring timely drainage.

He further stressed the importance of civic responsibility and appealed to residents to fully cooperate with WSSC teams and promptly inform the company in case of any complaints related to cleanliness or drainage.

He reiterated that public cooperation was essential for a clean, safe, and resilient Dera Ismail Khan during the upcoming monsoon spell.

