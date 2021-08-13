UrduPoint.com

WSSC Kohat Finalises Sanitation Plan For Muharramul Harram

Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:59 AM

The Water and Sanitation Services Company Kohat (WSSC) has finalized a sanitation operation plan for maintaining cleanliness during Muharramul Harram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Company Kohat (WSSC) has finalized a sanitation operation plan for maintaining cleanliness during Muharramul Harram.

In this regard, Arif Rauf, Chief Executive Officer, WSSC Kohat, has canceled the leaves of all operation teams and cleaning staff in view of Muharramul Harram and under a special plan, the work of cleaning and water supply has been started from 1st Muharram.

According to the company's spokesperson, the staff concerned would ensure cleanliness of the city by using a water tanker, water browser, mini dumpers, mechanical brooms etc.

The WSSC staff, he continued, was busy in removal of solid waste, cleanliness of roads and streets round the clock and special attention would be given to those routes from where Muharram processions would pass during these 10 days.

Arif Rauf, Chief Executive Officer, WSSC Kohat, visited Muharram Ali Shah, trustee of Imambargah Syed Habib Shah, Amjad Ali Karbalai, trustee of Qaumi Imambargah and trustee of Bannu Bazaar Imambargah and inspected arrangements for sanitation and water.

He said sanitation staff have been cleaning all the Imambargahs of Kohat city on a daily basis since 1st Muharramul Harram. Water supply has also been arranged for the Muharram gatherings and processions.

He said WSSC Kohat would also be on duty in coordination with all line departments during Muharram.

The trustees of Imambargahs informed CEO Arif Rauf about the problems they were facing in connection with Muharram, to which CEO assured them that they will not have any grievance regarding sanitation and water.

