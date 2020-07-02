WSSC Kohat take action against illegal water connection

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) ::The WSSC Kohat Thursday launched an operation against illegal water connections and cut off several connections in different areas across the district.

According to the spokesperson of WSSC Kohat, the water rate staff, while conducting operations against illegal water connections in Bihari Colony and Garhi Mawaz Khan, cut off several connections and registered several connections on the spot.

The officials of the WSSC also requested the people to get registration of water connections in time to avoid legal action under Local Government Act 2013 and amended 2019.