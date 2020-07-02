UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WSSC Kohat Take Action Against Illegal Water Connection

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 04:20 PM

WSSC Kohat take action against illegal water connection

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) ::The WSSC Kohat Thursday launched an operation against illegal water connections and cut off several connections in different areas across the district.

According to the spokesperson of WSSC Kohat, the water rate staff, while conducting operations against illegal water connections in Bihari Colony and Garhi Mawaz Khan, cut off several connections and registered several connections on the spot.

The officials of the WSSC also requested the people to get registration of water connections in time to avoid legal action under Local Government Act 2013 and amended 2019.

Related Topics

Water Kohat 2019 Government

Recent Stories

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

1 hour ago

Iran to Consider Potential Requests for Goods Supp ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

2 minutes ago

Sialkot gets Rs 150 mln COVID-related medical equi ..

2 minutes ago

More than 120 dead in Myanmar jade mine landslide

2 minutes ago

Moscow Says Constitution Amendments Will Not Affec ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.