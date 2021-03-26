WSSC Kohat' workers awarded prizes, commendation certificates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Kohat on Friday awarded cash awards and commendation certificates to its employees for showing best performance during last year.

A ceremony was held in this regard wherein the company's board Chairman Fazal Karim Khattak, Chief Executive Officer Arif Rauf and Board Member Malik Iqbal besides other employees of the company were in attendance.

Eulogizing performance of staff, WSSC Kohat Chairman Board Fazal Karim Kattak said that workers were the backbone of the company and the initiative would further boost their performance, he added.

Board member Malik Iqbal said that WSSC Kohat was striving hard to keep the city clean within limited resources and added its employees' role in this regard could not be overlooked.