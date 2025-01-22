WSSC launched cleanliness drive in neighborhood councils of UC Dewala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A cleanliness drive launched by The Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC) DI Khan was in full swing in various neighbourhood councils of union council Dewala, here in Dera Ismail Khan.

On the special instructions of Chairman board of Directors WSSC-DIKhan Naimat Ullah Khan and the Chief Executive Officer WSSC-DI Khan Dr. Mohsin Habib, a cleanliness drive is underway in village and neighborhood councils of various union council including UC Dewala.

The WSSC-DI Khan has constituted special teams that would carry out cleanliness drive at the village and neighborhood council level.

Under the supervision of Supervisor Abdul Rehman Khan and Chief Sanitary inspector Javed Khan. WSSC teams are working day and night under the leadership of Team Incharge Mubarak Ali in cleaning the drains and streets of Basti Dewala, Nad Ali Shah, Chah Syed Munawar Shah, Madina colony and Basti Tareen areas and making the roads and paths clean.

This cleaning process is being carried out on a daily basis so that the residents of the area can be provided with a clean and healthy environment.

The people of the area have appreciated this effort of WSSC in great words. A local resident said, “This is the first time that our streets and drains have been cleaned in such an effective and organized manner.

We are grateful to the WSSC team,” Muhammad Jamshed said.

“The way Dr. Mohsin Habib and Naimat Ullah Khan and WSSC team have cleaned our streets is truly commendable. This initiative is very important for the health and cleanliness of the area.”

Chief Executive Officer WSSC DI Khan Dr. Mohsin Habib said that providing cleanliness is our top priority. WSSC’s team is working day and night to provide a clean and healthy environment to the public. We are committed to maintaining the standards of cleanliness.

Chairman Board of Directors WSSC-DIKhan Naimat Ullah Khan said that the role of WSSC was important in cleaning the city and sanitation situation had improved due to its efforts.

The Chairman directed all sanitary inspectors to ensure the quality of cleanliness within their limits and immediate action should be taken on complaints received from the public.

He called for raising awareness among the general public about the importance of keeping the environment clean.

He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage in drains but it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed of easily.