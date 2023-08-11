Open Menu

WSSC Launched Cleanliness Drive To Celebrate Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

WSSC launched cleanliness drive to celebrate Independence Day

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Water Supply and Sanitation Company (WSSC), DIKhan launched a 5-day cleanliness campaign in the district here on Friday.

In connection with the independence day celebrations, WSSC Dera inaugurated a week of cleanliness in 22 neighborhood councils and village councils including Dera Ismail Khan City from August 11 to 15.

An awareness walk was also organized under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer WSSC Syed Sada Hussain Shah, in which the participants marched towards Main Topanwala Chowk. The walk was largely attended by notables of the area, politicians, community mobilisers, and WSSC officials besides office bearers of trade organisations.

Addressing to the participants, Syed Sada Hussain Shah said, "We are committed to providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan and the cleanliness drive of the city is a step towards achieving this goal.

It is an important step. We appeal to the citizens to pack their garbage and throw it in the dustbin and cooperate with us so that the drainage system can work efficiently and make their environment clean and pleasant, he said.

Special teams will monitor the campaign in the area, he said adding special arrangements will be made to remove the garbage from different collection points for which WSSC will arrange vehicles.

Related Topics

Water Company Vehicles Dera Ismail Khan Independence August From

Recent Stories

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

33 minutes ago
 DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable develo ..

DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable development and bright and green fut ..

43 minutes ago
 PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market I ..

PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market Index

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets w ..

COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets with Prime Minister, leaders of ..

2 hours ago
 ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 ..

ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

2 hours ago
COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climat ..

COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climate literacy education for globa ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition ..

Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition of ‘Young Arab Pioneers’

2 hours ago
 SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPE ..

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPEC

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
 Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific an ..

Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab ..

5 hours ago
 ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

ECP bans transfers, postings on federal level

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan