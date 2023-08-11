WSSC launched cleanliness drive to celebrate Independence Day

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Water Supply and Sanitation Company (WSSC), DIKhan launched a 5-day cleanliness campaign in the district here on Friday.

In connection with the independence day celebrations, WSSC Dera inaugurated a week of cleanliness in 22 neighborhood councils and village councils including Dera Ismail Khan City from August 11 to 15.

An awareness walk was also organized under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer WSSC Syed Sada Hussain Shah, in which the participants marched towards Main Topanwala Chowk. The walk was largely attended by notables of the area, politicians, community mobilisers, and WSSC officials besides office bearers of trade organisations.

Addressing to the participants, Syed Sada Hussain Shah said, "We are committed to providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan and the cleanliness drive of the city is a step towards achieving this goal.

It is an important step. We appeal to the citizens to pack their garbage and throw it in the dustbin and cooperate with us so that the drainage system can work efficiently and make their environment clean and pleasant, he said.

Special teams will monitor the campaign in the area, he said adding special arrangements will be made to remove the garbage from different collection points for which WSSC will arrange vehicles.