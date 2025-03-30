WSSC launches cleanliness operation for Eidul Fitr

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC), Dera Ismail Khan has launched a cleanliness drive to maintain a healthy and pleasant environment during Eidul Fitr.

According to the district administration, during the campaign a number of cleanliness-related activities including sprinkling of water, mechanical sweeping and mechanical bromer would be carried out on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

The drive would continue throughout the Eid al-Fitr with the field staff actively engaged in cleaning main public places, roads, and outside of worshiping places.

It also is focusing on cleaning of riverbanks, as they often serve as popular picnic spots during Eid days.

Additionally, all parks and monuments received thorough cleaning to enhance the festive ambiance.

The residents have also urged for cooperation by disposing of garbage at the designated places.

APP/slm