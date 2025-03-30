Open Menu

WSSC Launches Cleanliness Operation For Eidul Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM

WSSC launches cleanliness operation for Eidul Fitr

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC), Dera Ismail Khan has launched a cleanliness drive to maintain a healthy and pleasant environment during Eidul Fitr.

According to the district administration, during the campaign a number of cleanliness-related activities including sprinkling of water, mechanical sweeping and mechanical bromer would be carried out on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

The drive would continue throughout the Eid al-Fitr with the field staff actively engaged in cleaning main public places, roads, and outside of worshiping places.

It also is focusing on cleaning of riverbanks, as they often serve as popular picnic spots during Eid days.

Additionally, all parks and monuments received thorough cleaning to enhance the festive ambiance.

The residents have also urged for cooperation by disposing of garbage at the designated places.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the ..

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese re ..

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

2 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

2 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan