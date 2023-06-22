WSSC makes special cleanliness arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Abbottabad Thursday called a meeting of all stakeholders to discuss special cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and make it successful.

WSSCA board of Directors, officers, scholars, civil society members, media representatives, traders and community members participated in the briefing.

While addressing the ceremony Mufti Abdul Wajid highlighted the importance of cleanliness and requested all scholars to discuss the performance of WSSC staff in their Friday sermons and Eid-ul-Azha speeches, along with the importance and virtues of the Qurbani.

Chairman Board of Directors, Major (R) Zulfiqar Ahmed, urged the citizens to cooperate with our staff as always so that Abbottabad can be cleaned as soon as possible during this special campaign.

He praised the WSSC staff, stating that all employees are the backbone of the organization.

WSSC spokesperson, Omar Swati, briefed the participants on the special arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha 2023. He informed that the organization has cancelled leaves for all operation staff and designated 130 locations for the disposal of sacrificial animals' waste.

During the Eid holidays, the complaint cell of WSSC will remain open day and night, and over 480 staff members and more than 30 vehicles will participate in operations, said Swati.

Additionally, WSSC will distribute biodegradable shopping bags among citizens performing the Qurbani and would also place banners at designated locations for public awareness while pamphlets and other informative materials will also be distributed to households.