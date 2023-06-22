Open Menu

WSSC Makes Special Cleanliness Arrangements On The Eve Of Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 07:10 PM

WSSC makes special cleanliness arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Abbottabad Thursday called a meeting of all stakeholders to discuss special cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and make it successful.

WSSCA board of Directors, officers, scholars, civil society members, media representatives, traders and community members participated in the briefing.

While addressing the ceremony Mufti Abdul Wajid highlighted the importance of cleanliness and requested all scholars to discuss the performance of WSSC staff in their Friday sermons and Eid-ul-Azha speeches, along with the importance and virtues of the Qurbani.

Chairman Board of Directors, Major (R) Zulfiqar Ahmed, urged the citizens to cooperate with our staff as always so that Abbottabad can be cleaned as soon as possible during this special campaign.

He praised the WSSC staff, stating that all employees are the backbone of the organization.

WSSC spokesperson, Omar Swati, briefed the participants on the special arrangements made for Eid-ul-Azha 2023. He informed that the organization has cancelled leaves for all operation staff and designated 130 locations for the disposal of sacrificial animals' waste.

During the Eid holidays, the complaint cell of WSSC will remain open day and night, and over 480 staff members and more than 30 vehicles will participate in operations, said Swati.

Additionally, WSSC will distribute biodegradable shopping bags among citizens performing the Qurbani and would also place banners at designated locations for public awareness while pamphlets and other informative materials will also be distributed to households.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Water Civil Society Holidays Company Vehicles Media Mufti All

Recent Stories

Dubai upskills over 170 government employees in ge ..

Dubai upskills over 170 government employees in generative AI

12 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Qatari Foreign Minister Reaffirm Commitmen ..

Lavrov, Qatari Foreign Minister Reaffirm Commitment to Boost Political Dialogue ..

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to complete installing air co ..

Commissioner directs to complete installing air conditioning system at HFH

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condoles with Panhawer family in Jacoba ..

17 minutes ago
 Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESC) gets PM's no ..

Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESC) gets PM's nod: Javed Abbasi

17 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Da ..

Caretaker Minister for Transport, Livestock and Dairy Development, Mines & Miner ..

17 minutes ago
Qatari Prime Minister Delivers Message From Emir t ..

Qatari Prime Minister Delivers Message From Emir to Putin - Kremlin

17 minutes ago
 Ecuador Joins US-Led Artemis Accords on Space Expl ..

Ecuador Joins US-Led Artemis Accords on Space Exploration - State Dept.

17 minutes ago
 Bank of England Announces Increase in Interest Rat ..

Bank of England Announces Increase in Interest Rate by 50Bp to 5%

16 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

42 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zaye ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan