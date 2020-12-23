UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WSSC Mardan Celebrates Christmas

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:02 PM

WSSC Mardan celebrates Christmas

Water and Sanitation Service Company (WSSC) Mardan on Wednesday organized a ceremony to celebrate Christmas for Christian staff of the company

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Service Company (WSSC) Mardan on Wednesday organized a ceremony to celebrate Christmas for Christian staff of the company.

Besides, Commissioner Mardan division Muntazir Khan, Chief Executive Officer WSSC Mardan Engineer Ameer Khan also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony the Commissioner Mardan congratulated Christian community on Christmas and assured them full cooperation and resolution of their problems on.

The commissioner said he was making all out efforts for the protection of the rights of minorities and stressed need for the joint efforts for the progress and development of the country.

Latter, the Commissioner and Christian community cut a Christmas cake.

Related Topics

Resolution Water Christmas Company Mardan Progress Christian All

Recent Stories

SSP Operation for upholding professionalism to era ..

1 minute ago

Govt gives one-week deadline to petroleum products ..

1 minute ago

Rights of minorities fully protected : Augustine

2 minutes ago

Egyptian Prime Minister Says New Year Celebrations ..

10 minutes ago

Yahoo Japan to Use Efficient Artificial Intelligen ..

10 minutes ago

National 'Working Women Day' celebrated

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.