WSSC Mardan celebrates Christmas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Service Company (WSSC) Mardan on Wednesday organized a ceremony to celebrate Christmas for Christian staff of the company.

Besides, Commissioner Mardan division Muntazir Khan, Chief Executive Officer WSSC Mardan Engineer Ameer Khan also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony the Commissioner Mardan congratulated Christian community on Christmas and assured them full cooperation and resolution of their problems on.

The commissioner said he was making all out efforts for the protection of the rights of minorities and stressed need for the joint efforts for the progress and development of the country.

Latter, the Commissioner and Christian community cut a Christmas cake.