UrduPoint.com

WSSC Mardan Disposes Of 680-tons Waste During Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2022 | 08:00 PM

WSSC Mardan disposes of 680-tons waste during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) has disposed of 680 tons waste during last three days of the Eid ul Fitr, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The waste disposal operation was started from Chand Raat and continue till 3rd day of Eid.

According to the WSSCM, the management staff was on duty during Eid holidays, 540 sanitation workers participated in the cleanliness operation, while 52 vehicles were deployed.

21Complaints were received during Eid which were immediately resolved.

The water supply staff of the company also ensured uninterrupted supply of clean water to the citizens while team also carried out disinfection sprays in different areas of the city.

Chief Executive Officer of the company celebrated Eid with the sanitation workers and monitored the cleanliness operation of Mardan city on during Eid.

He paid tributes to all the staff of the company for their excellent cleanliness, and said that our workers worked day and night to provide clean environment to the citizens of Mardan.

He said that in the last ten days of Ramadan, Citizen Liaison Cells were engaged for awareness and they distributed awareness brochures among the citizens.

Public Service Messages were also disseminated in different parts of the city through Loudspeakers so that the citizens could perform their duties as well.

'If the cooperation of the public continues like this, then the day is not far away when Mardan will be a model city in terms of cleanliness, he added.

The operation was monitored by Chief Executive Officer Engineer Amir Khan, while Manager Municipal Services Muhammad Khalil Akbar and Assistant Manager Solid Waste Management Muhammad Ishaq were present in Eid days.

WSSCM Chief Executive Officer Engineer Amir Khan lauded the efforts of his team and thanked the citizens for their cooperation.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif, Assistant Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Shujan Wastro, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sehrish Nigar distributed gifts among the sanitation workers on Eid day.

Senior Vice President of Mardan Press Club Falak Sher, ex- General Secretary of Mardan Press Club Hidayat ur Rahman Hoti, Local Government Elected Representatives Mufti Irfanuddin, Rahim Shah, Daryab Khan Tahirullah, Waqar Khan, Ikram Habib, Babar Ali Khan, Muhammad Ishfaq, Shah Nawaz Khan, Yasir Tahir, Liaquat Ai, Hammad Bacha, Shah Jehan, Pir Amar Ali Shah and others lauded the efforts of WSSCM Staff.

Related Topics

Water Holidays Company Vehicles Mardan Nawaz Khan Babar Ali Mufti All From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.