WSSC Mardan disposes of 680-tons waste during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Company Mardan (WSSCM) has disposed of 680 tons waste during last three days of the Eid ul Fitr, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The waste disposal operation was started from Chand Raat and continue till 3rd day of Eid.

According to the WSSCM, the management staff was on duty during Eid holidays, 540 sanitation workers participated in the cleanliness operation, while 52 vehicles were deployed.

21Complaints were received during Eid which were immediately resolved.

The water supply staff of the company also ensured uninterrupted supply of clean water to the citizens while team also carried out disinfection sprays in different areas of the city.

Chief Executive Officer of the company celebrated Eid with the sanitation workers and monitored the cleanliness operation of Mardan city on during Eid.

He paid tributes to all the staff of the company for their excellent cleanliness, and said that our workers worked day and night to provide clean environment to the citizens of Mardan.

He said that in the last ten days of Ramadan, Citizen Liaison Cells were engaged for awareness and they distributed awareness brochures among the citizens.

Public Service Messages were also disseminated in different parts of the city through Loudspeakers so that the citizens could perform their duties as well.

'If the cooperation of the public continues like this, then the day is not far away when Mardan will be a model city in terms of cleanliness, he added.

The operation was monitored by Chief Executive Officer Engineer Amir Khan, while Manager Municipal Services Muhammad Khalil Akbar and Assistant Manager Solid Waste Management Muhammad Ishaq were present in Eid days.

WSSCM Chief Executive Officer Engineer Amir Khan lauded the efforts of his team and thanked the citizens for their cooperation.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif, Assistant Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Shujan Wastro, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sehrish Nigar distributed gifts among the sanitation workers on Eid day.

Senior Vice President of Mardan Press Club Falak Sher, ex- General Secretary of Mardan Press Club Hidayat ur Rahman Hoti, Local Government Elected Representatives Mufti Irfanuddin, Rahim Shah, Daryab Khan Tahirullah, Waqar Khan, Ikram Habib, Babar Ali Khan, Muhammad Ishfaq, Shah Nawaz Khan, Yasir Tahir, Liaquat Ai, Hammad Bacha, Shah Jehan, Pir Amar Ali Shah and others lauded the efforts of WSSCM Staff.