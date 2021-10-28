UrduPoint.com

WSSC Organizes Rally In Connection With Black Day

WSSC organizes rally in connection with Black Day

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Abbottabad on Wednesday organized a rally in connection with Black Day against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Executive Officer WSSCA Amir Zaki and staff participated in the rally.

According to details, the protest rally started from Fawara Chowk and culminated at Abbottabad Press Club (APC) against India's violent occupation in Kashmir.

Participants chanted slogans in solidarity with Kashmiris and strongly condemned India's state-sponsored terrorism which has converted the state of Jammu and Kashmir into the world's largest open prison.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Wasa Amir Zaki said that on 27th October 1947 Maharaja Kashmir Ranjeet Singh in a one sided decision joined India despite the fact the majority of the state was Muslim and later on Indian forces have entered in Jammu and Kashmir and occupied the valley.

CEO WASSA also paid tribute to the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders for their sacrifices and efforts despite Indian brutalities.

