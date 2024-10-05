WSSC promises better municipal services to people of DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Chairman Board of Directors (BoD) of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Naimat Ullah Khan has said the organisation is committed to providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan.

He stated this while speaking at a meeting of the Board of Directors of WSSC to review the company’s performance and identify ways to enhance its functions for providing the best services to the citizens.

During the meeting, officials briefed him on the company’s financial, operational, and administrative affairs. The Chairman emphasized the importance of utilizing all the available resources effectively to ensure the timely delivery of quality services to citizens.

He directed that immediate action be taken to address ongoing challenges and enhance service standards.

Chief Executive Officer WSSC Dr Mohsin Habib, Deputy Commissioner DIKhan Ms Sarah Rehman, BoD members Moeen Ahmed, Ms Tahira Yasmeen and Regional Municipal Officer Umar Khan Kundi were also present during the meeting.

The participants considered various recommendations for improving the company’s operations and identified actionable steps that could be taken to enhance its overall effectiveness, drawing on their collective expertise and experience.

The board members discussed various strategies and approaches to improve the company’s performance.

Through this collaborative process, board members agreed on a series of key recommendations that were deemed critical to the continued success of the organization.

Overall, the meeting was a productive and informative session, with detailed discussions, the BOD members engaged in comprehensive discussions and deliberations on each agenda item, thoroughly examining the relevant details, Chairman of the BoD Naimat Ullah Khan said while talking to APP.

The chairman expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the staff and sanitary workers and said that all the available resources will be utilized to provide the best sanitation services to the citizens of DIKhan.

During the meeting, the newly appointed CEO of WSSC Dr. Mohsin Habib briefed the members of the Board of Directors on WSSC operations and informed them that the company is working for provision of quality water and sanitation services to the 08 urban and semi-urban Union Councils of DIKhan, a population of more than 0.350 Million.

Despite facing resource constraints, WSSC has been working to maintain environmental standards and providing best municipal services, to the people of DI Khan, he added.