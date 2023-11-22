WSSC sanitation workers go on strike over nonpayment of salaries

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The sanitation workers and staff of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan announced a complete strike and boycott of work for an indefinite period in protest against the non-payment of salaries over the last two months.

The employees of WSSC appealed to the caretaker provincial government to take notice of the non-payment of their salaries for the last two months.

They said that employees of WSSC had not been paid salaries due to which their families were facing great hardships and they could not pay their utility bills, rent, and fees of their children, adding that if the government would not address the issue they would continue their strike till the acceptance of their demands.

“Despite assurance and promises, the employees have not been paid salaries,” they said.

They asked the caretaker provincial government to resolve the issue and ensure payment of salaries to WSSC workers without any delay.

Meanwhile, sanitation and cleanliness were badly affected in the city due to the non-payment of salaries to the employees for the last two months.

Heaps of dirt and garbage could be seen in the streets and roads but the relevant quarters had turned a blind eye to the issue.