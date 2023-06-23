Open Menu

WSSC Social Mobilizers Conducts Cleanliness Awareness Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 07:00 PM

WSSC social mobilizers conducts cleanliness awareness campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) ::Following directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Azmatullah Wazir, social mobilizers of Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC) conducted a campaign to aware people of cleanliness.

The team of social mobilizers visited various areas of the city and met with people to aware them of the benefits of cleanliness.

They urged shopkeepers to help district administration in its efforts to maintain cleanliness during Eid and dispose of animal waste and offal at designated points for collection.

They also distributed awareness-creating material and pamphlets among the public.

Related Topics

Water

Recent Stories

Mohammad Haris to Lead Pakistan Shaheens in Emergi ..

Mohammad Haris to Lead Pakistan Shaheens in Emerging Asia Cup 2023

13 minutes ago
 Nadir Ali apologizes from Sunita Marshall over con ..

Nadir Ali apologizes from Sunita Marshall over controversial interview

19 minutes ago
 Sanaullah assures to take action against those inv ..

Sanaullah assures to take action against those involved in illegal business of h ..

31 minutes ago
 ‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, a ..

‘I’ll never deceive PML-N,’: says Zardari, avoiding political questions du ..

36 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international commun ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan calls on international community to scale up humanitarian a ..

51 minutes ago
 Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

2 hours ago
Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

3 hours ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

3 hours ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

3 hours ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

3 hours ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

4 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan