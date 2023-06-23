WSSC social mobilizers conducts cleanliness awareness campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) ::Following directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Azmatullah Wazir, social mobilizers of Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC) conducted a campaign to aware people of cleanliness.

The team of social mobilizers visited various areas of the city and met with people to aware them of the benefits of cleanliness.

They urged shopkeepers to help district administration in its efforts to maintain cleanliness during Eid and dispose of animal waste and offal at designated points for collection.

They also distributed awareness-creating material and pamphlets among the public.