WSSC staff spray various places to prevent mosquito-borne diseases

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking solid steps to prevent outbreak of the mosquito-borne diseases in the district.

As part of such efforts, the Water and Sanitation and Services Company (WSSC) personnel on Tuesday conducted spray at various places in the district in line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan.

Similarly, the health department and TMA have also formed several teams to eliminate dengue larvae and make people aware about dengue and precautions against the mosquito-borne disease including dengue and malaria.

Deputy Commissioner has underlined the need for sensitizing people about dengue, malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases to stop spread of the deadly virus in the area.

He was of the view that district administration was taking concrete measures on its part to curb spread of dengue, but people were also required to cooperate with staff concerned to make the entire efforts in this regard a complete success and make the area free from dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.

He has also urged people to take precautionary measures by avoiding wearing clothes with open sleeves, staying indoors during sunrise and sunset, using nets on doors and windows, and using mosquito nets while indoors.