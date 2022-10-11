UrduPoint.com

WSSC Staff Spray Various Places To Prevent Mosquito-borne Diseases

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2022 | 04:50 PM

WSSC staff spray various places to prevent mosquito-borne diseases

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking solid steps to prevent outbreak of the mosquito-borne diseases in the district.

As part of such efforts, the Water and Sanitation and Services Company (WSSC) personnel on Tuesday conducted spray at various places in the district in line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan.

Similarly, the health department and TMA have also formed several teams to eliminate dengue larvae and make people aware about dengue and precautions against the mosquito-borne disease including dengue and malaria.

Deputy Commissioner has underlined the need for sensitizing people about dengue, malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases to stop spread of the deadly virus in the area.

He was of the view that district administration was taking concrete measures on its part to curb spread of dengue, but people were also required to cooperate with staff concerned to make the entire efforts in this regard a complete success and make the area free from dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.

He has also urged people to take precautionary measures by avoiding wearing clothes with open sleeves, staying indoors during sunrise and sunset, using nets on doors and windows, and using mosquito nets while indoors.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Company From

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

6 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

6 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

6 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.