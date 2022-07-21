UrduPoint.com

WSSC Starts Cleaning Of City Drainage Ahead Of Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) have started cleaning of drainage channels across the city ahead of Muharram ul Haram.

Following the instructions of WSSC CEO Shahjahan Khan, the cleaning team led by Supervisor Abdul Rehman Saduzai and Chief Senator Inspector Javed Khan visited different areas of Union Council: including Mohalla Shaheen, Thala Bombu Shah, Mohalla Kumharanwala and Ghas Mandi.

The team have cleaned the drainage of these areas.

The WSSC CEO has issued special instructions to the cleaning staff and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the cleaning of drainage anywhere.

