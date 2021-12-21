UrduPoint.com

WSSC Starts Cleaning Of Overhead Water Tanks In City

Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:28 PM

Water and Sanitation Service Company (WSSC) Tuesday started cleaning of overhead water tanks in the city to provide clean drinking water to the residents

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Service Company (WSSC) Tuesday started cleaning of overhead water tanks in the city to provide clean drinking water to the residents.

Assistant Manager WSSC said that the staff of WSSC has started cleaning Surface and overhead tanks with chlorine chemicals, adding that the company cleans the overhead tanks four times a year.

He said that after chlorination of the overhead tanks the staff of WSSC would make announcements through mosques and media regarding use of the water.

He said that after chlorination of the water tanks the taste of chlorination is felt in the water but it is not harmful for human health.

The official said that WSSC staff is also taking water samples from different tube wells and overhead reservoirs.

