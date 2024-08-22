WSSC Starts Cleanliness Drive For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 11:44 PM
Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan (WSSC) cleanliness drive for Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) was in full swing at all procession routes and Imam Bargahs in various areas of DI Khan
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan (WSSC) cleanliness drive for Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) was in full swing at all procession routes and Imam Bargahs in various areas of DI Khan.
Talking to APP, the official of WSSC said on the direction of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WSSC and Deputy Commissioner DI Khan Ms. Sarah Rehman, the company was utilising all possible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to citizens of DI Khan and in this regard, zero tolerance would be observed during these days.
He informed about the cleaning operation that the staff working day and night, added that special instructions issued to the cleaning staff and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the cleaning anywhere.
He said that for this special cleaning drive across the city the company deployed all its machinery for the task, sanitary workers working in shifts and special teams has also been deployed on the procession routes and during the Majalis.
He said that maintaining and ensuring cleanliness in the city is one of our duties, and special attention has been given to those routes from where Chehlum processions would pass.
The company senior officials also held meetings with the custodians of different Imambargahs from time to time, he added.
All sanitary inspectors and supervisors would ensure 100 per cent attendance of workers in the field. He added that extraordinary arrangements were being made to facilitate citizens during these days, but at the same time people should also cooperate with WSSC, he added.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..6 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident7 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab7 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam7 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB7 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority7 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal7 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM7 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister7 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case7 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner7 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui7 hours ago