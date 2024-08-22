Open Menu

WSSC Starts Cleanliness Drive For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 11:44 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan (WSSC) cleanliness drive for Chehlum Imam Hussain (RA) was in full swing at all procession routes and Imam Bargahs in various areas of DI Khan.

Talking to APP, the official of WSSC said on the direction of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WSSC and Deputy Commissioner DI Khan Ms. Sarah Rehman, the company was utilising all possible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to citizens of DI Khan and in this regard, zero tolerance would be observed during these days.

He informed about the cleaning operation that the staff working day and night, added that special instructions issued to the cleaning staff and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the cleaning anywhere.

He said that for this special cleaning drive across the city the company deployed all its machinery for the task, sanitary workers working in shifts and special teams has also been deployed on the procession routes and during the Majalis.

He said that maintaining and ensuring cleanliness in the city is one of our duties, and special attention has been given to those routes from where Chehlum processions would pass.

The company senior officials also held meetings with the custodians of different Imambargahs from time to time, he added.

All sanitary inspectors and supervisors would ensure 100 per cent attendance of workers in the field. He added that extraordinary arrangements were being made to facilitate citizens during these days, but at the same time people should also cooperate with WSSC, he added.

