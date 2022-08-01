WSSC starts cleanliness drive for Muharram

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The teams of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) D. I. Khan were engaged in cleaning various 'Thalas' and Muharram procession routes, as the company kicked off cleanliness drive.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WSSC Shahjahan Khan appealed to the citizens to play their part in keeping the environment clean and avoid littering on the streets.

The WSSC officials, under Supervisor Abdul Rehman Saduzai and Chief Sanitary Inspector Javed, were engaged in cleaning the streets and 'Thalas'. They were on duty at different sites even on weekly offs.

It is pertinent to mention here that this cleanliness drive was launched on the special instructions of the district administration.