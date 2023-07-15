WSSC starts cleanliness drive for upcoming Muharram

Dera Ismail khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan have started cleaning of drainage channels across the city ahead of Muharram ul Haram.

WSSC CEO Syed Sada Hussain Shah along with Supervisor Abdul Rehman Saduzai and Chief Sanitary Inspector Javed Khan visited routes of mourning processions and different Imambargahs.

The CEO met with caretakers of Imambargahs and ensured them that the best services would be provided to the mourners during Muharram.

He also directed the subordinates to remain in touch with organizers of processions and Majalis.

The WSSC CEO had issued special instructions to the cleaning staff and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in the cleaning of drainage anywhere.