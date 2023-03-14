UrduPoint.com

WSSC Starts Cleanliness Drive In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan on Tuesday kicked off a cleanliness drive to keep the city clean which will continue throughout the holy month of Ramazan

DIKhan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan on Tuesday kicked off a cleanliness drive to keep the city clean which will continue throughout the holy month of Ramazan.

Chief Executive Officer of WSSC Syed Sada Hussain Shah along with Assistant Commissioner DI Khan Farhan Ahmed inaugurated the cleaning campaign.

The AC appreciated the efforts of WSSC and assured his full support. He appealed to the citizens to support WSSC by refraining from throwing garbage in the main drains.

Syed Sada Hussain Shah said, "We are committed to providing better living conditions to the people of DI Khan and the cleanliness drive of the city is a step towards achieving this goal.

It is an important step. We appeal to the citizens to pack their garbage and throw it in the dustbin and cooperate with us so that the drainage system can work efficiently and make their environment clean and pleasant.

Together we can create a clean and healthy environment in the city, he added.

Abdur Rehman Sadozai, Supervisor and focal person WSSC while giving the details about the cleaning drive said, "first of all, the main sewage line will be cleaned, cleaning of main drains is an important step towards solving the long-standing problem of drainage in DI Khan.

The main sewerage line of DI Khan carries all the sewage from the city and its cleaning is essential to ensure the smooth flow of wastewater.

The cleaning operation will not only help in improving the drainage system but will also help in creating a clean and healthy environment for the citizens of DI Khan, he said.

