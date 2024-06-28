WSSC starts cleanliness drive of major drains ahead of Muharram

The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan started cleanliness drive of major drains of the city ahead of Muharram ul Haram

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Water and Sanitation Services DIKhan (WSSC) and Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, was said during the meeting that a comprehensive cleanliness plan has been formed and authorities have been directed to maintain cleanliness during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The official of WSSC said following the directions of CEO of the company, the main drains of the city were clean and garbage was removed from different localities of the city especially on the processions routes in first phase.

The field operation teams were asked to ensure cleaning and trouble-free flow of waste/sewage water in all major drains and their final disposal to the designated spots.

The WSSC official said that special teams will monitor the campaign in the area, he said adding special arrangements will be made for Muharram-ul-Haram.

He appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage in drains but it should be placed in designated places so that it could be disposed off easily.