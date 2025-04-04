WSSC Successfully Completed Eid Cleanliness Operation
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan (WSSC-DIK) successfully completed its cleanliness operations during Eid-ul-Fitr.
According to the spokesperson of WSSC, a special cleaning campaign was launched across the city on the occasion of Eid on the instructions of the Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mohsin Habib and Chairman board of Directors Naimat Ullah Khan .
The waste disposal operation started from Chand Raat and continued till 3rd day of Eid.
On Chand Raat, additional staff were deployed in markets, main highways and streets to provide a clean environment to the citizens. Cleaning of the main markets, circular road, town hall and other busy places was completed.
The Management and Sanitation staff were on duty during Eid holidays, 500 sanitation workers participated in the sanitation operation, while 50 vehicles were deployed. 300 Complaints were received during Eid which were immediately resolved.
Cleaning was carried out twice on the three days of Eid, morning and evening, in which more than 500 workers participated.
Garbage was collected from the city during Eid and shifted to the dumping site.
A special cleaning campaign was launched around mosques, Eid gahs and recreational places.
The WSSC helpline remained active 24 hours a day, where citizens were registered their complaints related to cleanliness.
More than 300 complaints were received during Eid, out of which 95% were resolved immediately.
Awareness of cleanliness was raised among the public through announcements on social media and in mosques.
Senior officers visited various Neighborhood Councils and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements. They appreciated the performance of the staff and also appealed to the citizens to take special care of cleanliness and throw garbage at the designated places.
WSSC Dera made the best cleaning arrangements on the occasion of Eid and provided a clean environment to the citizens. The WSSC management says that it will continue such measures in the future to further improve the cleanliness of the city.
