WSSC Swat Ensures Clean Environment Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 11:38 PM
Amidst recent heavy rainfall, the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Swat demonstrated its commitment to providing a people-friendly environment by swiftly cleaning streams and streets, despite the challenging weather conditions
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Amidst recent heavy rainfall, the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Swat demonstrated its commitment to providing a people-friendly environment by swiftly cleaning streams and streets, despite the challenging weather conditions.
WSSC officials and workers, under the leadership of General Manager (GM) Operation, Zeeshan Pervez, implemented on Thursday an effective strategy in anticipation of the forecasted rain.
Their efforts remained steadfast during the rainfall, focusing on street and stream cleaning to uphold cleanliness standards across the city.
Utilizing heavy machinery, WSSC officials efficiently removed debris from main roads, facilitating traffic flow and preserving the city's aesthetic appeal even amidst adverse weather conditions.
The proactive measures undertaken by WSSC were met with appreciation from local citizens, who commended the organization's dedication to maintaining cleanliness and urged the district administration and local government to acknowledge the efforts of WSSC officials with certificates and cash rewards.
The concerted efforts of WSSC Swat reflect their unwavering commitment to serving the community and ensuring a clean and hygienic environment for all residents, even in the face of challenging circumstances.
