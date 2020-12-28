WSSC Swat extends to tehsil Babozai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Monday extended the services of Water Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Swat to Tehsil Babozai to facilitate people of the area.

KP, Chief Minister on the demand of MPA Aziz Ullah Gran has extended the services of WSSC Swat to all Union Councils of Tehsil Babozai.

Aziz Ullah Gran said that the provincial government was taking measures to facilitate people at their doorstep.

All available resources would be utilized for the welfare of people, he added.