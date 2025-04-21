WSSC to observe cleanliness week in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Dera Ismail Khan (DIKhan) will observe “Cleanliness Week” from April 21 to 27 in a significant move to promote hygiene and environmental responsibility.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak has launched "Cleanliness Week" here at Government Higher Secondary School No. 2 (Islamia) on Monday.

The week-long campaign, running from April 21 to April 27, 2025, is being organized by the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WASA) Dera under the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony as the chief guest, Commissioner Khattak emphasized the importance of public participation in ensuring a clean and healthy environment. “Cleanliness is half of our faith, and it is our collective responsibility to maintain our surroundings clean,” he said.

He called upon students, youth, and citizens hailing from all walks of life to play their role in the success of this initiative.

The event was also addressed by Deputy Commissioner Ms. Sarah Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Shah, and the school’s principal Qari Muhammad Usman.

District education Officer (Male) Dr. Masarat Hussain Baloch, WASA Chairman Nemat Ullah Advocate, and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Commissioner Khattak, along with other dignitaries, planted trees within the school premises to symbolize the campaign’s commitment to a greener and cleaner future.

A symbolic awareness walk was also held in front of the school, led by the Commissioner, with enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members.

As part of the week-long activities, the WSSC teams will carry out extensive cleaning of drainage systems, streets, and neighborhoods across the city.

The citizens have been urged to support the sanitation teams and maintain cleanliness in their respective areas.

Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman stressed the importance of community cooperation and instructed sanitation workers to enhance their efforts for lasting improvements in the city’s hygiene infrastructure.

The outstanding performers during the campaign will be awarded appreciation certificates.

APP/akt