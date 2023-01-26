WSSC to provide flower pots to shopkeepers for beautification of DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Water Supply and Sanitation Company (WSSC) Syed Sada Hussain on Thursday said that flower pots will be provided to shopkeepers for the beautification of Dera Ismail Khan city.

With the cooperation of the traders, we will make the city beautiful and clean. To clean the city, the shopkeepers will make the presence of dust bins mandatory in their shops, the sanitation staff will pick up the garbage from there and dispose of it in a suitable place on a daily basis, he said this in a meeting with the delegation of traders of the city.

The delegation of traders congratulated the CEO on his appointment and discussed the issues related to the cleanliness of the bazaars and the markets.

Hussain said that being a resident of Dera, he was well aware of the problems of the city, including the cleaning of drains.

The cooperation of traders will always be needed for the improvement of the sanitation system of the city. I will try to solve the problems with the help of traders and citizens, he said.

He said that after collecting the complete data of the shopkeepers, flower pots will be provided to the shopkeepers to make the city beautiful.

Sanitation Supervisor Abdul Rahman Khan Sadozai and Chief Sanitation Inspector Javed Khan were also present during the meeting.