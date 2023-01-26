UrduPoint.com

WSSC To Provide Flower Pots To Shopkeepers For Beautification Of DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 09:23 PM

WSSC to provide flower pots to shopkeepers for beautification of DI Khan

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Water Supply and Sanitation Company (WSSC) Syed Sada Hussain on Thursday said that flower pots will be provided to shopkeepers for the beautification of Dera Ismail Khan city

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Water Supply and Sanitation Company (WSSC) Syed Sada Hussain on Thursday said that flower pots will be provided to shopkeepers for the beautification of Dera Ismail Khan city.

With the cooperation of the traders, we will make the city beautiful and clean. To clean the city, the shopkeepers will make the presence of dust bins mandatory in their shops, the sanitation staff will pick up the garbage from there and dispose of it in a suitable place on a daily basis, he said this in a meeting with the delegation of traders of the city.

The delegation of traders congratulated the CEO on his appointment and discussed the issues related to the cleanliness of the bazaars and the markets.

Hussain said that being a resident of Dera, he was well aware of the problems of the city, including the cleaning of drains.

The cooperation of traders will always be needed for the improvement of the sanitation system of the city. I will try to solve the problems with the help of traders and citizens, he said.

He said that after collecting the complete data of the shopkeepers, flower pots will be provided to the shopkeepers to make the city beautiful.

Sanitation Supervisor Abdul Rahman Khan Sadozai and Chief Sanitation Inspector Javed Khan were also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Water Company Dera Ismail Khan Turkish Lira Market From

Recent Stories

US Government Auditors in Ukraine to Conduct Overs ..

US Government Auditors in Ukraine to Conduct Oversight of Aid This Week - State ..

39 minutes ago
 Int'l Foundry Congress, Exhibition to fix future d ..

Int'l Foundry Congress, Exhibition to fix future direction of industry: Asim Qad ..

36 minutes ago
 Alexander Van der Bellen Sworn In as Austrian Pres ..

Alexander Van der Bellen Sworn In as Austrian President

37 minutes ago
 Deadly Russian missiles hit Ukraine energy infrast ..

Deadly Russian missiles hit Ukraine energy infrastructure

37 minutes ago
 Karachi Gymkhana delegation calls on Sindh Governo ..

Karachi Gymkhana delegation calls on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

37 minutes ago

UAE GBC explores stronger cooperation with Women’s Forum of Parliamentary Asse ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.