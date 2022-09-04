WSSCA Abbottabad inaugurates second shift of garbage collection

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) formally started the second shift to further improve the quality of cleanliness in the city.

Chairman WSSCA Major Zulfiqar Ahmed (R) and Chief Executive Officer Engineer Rehan Yusuf met with the sanitation staff and issued necessary instructions.

According to the details, WSSCA has formally started the second shift to take garbage from vehicles to Salhad Dumping Ground, on this occasion, Major Zulfikar Ahmad (R) praised the performance of the sanitation staff and said that measures are being taken for the welfare of the field staff.

WSSCA Abbottabad is collecting and disposing of 90 tons of garbage from the urban area on daily basis with the help of vehicles.

He said that the second shift of the garbage collection would enable the employees to focus more on their professional services with peace of mind and the citizens will have a clean and peaceful environment.

The chairman further said that providing municipal services to citizens is our Primary responsibility and if we perform this responsibility with grace, joy and good manners, we will be successful in our mission.

Chief Executive Officer Engineer Rehan Yusuf while talking to the sanitation staff said that by starting the second shift, the movement of large vehicles of WSSCA to Salhad will be facilitated and these vehicles will shift the garbage to the dumping ground apart from the school and office hours.

Rehan Yousuf further said that there may be difficulties in the operations in the beginning but they will improve with the passage of time, he assured to provide all types of personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the sanitation staff and instructed them to wear clean uniforms, shoes and gloves while on duty.