WSSCA And TMA Cleans City Ahead Of Chief Minister’s Visit To Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Ahead of the Chief Minister's visit to Abbottabad city, the Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) initiated a comprehensive cleanup campaign to enhance cleanliness and hygiene standards in various key locations.

It is noteworthy that more than two weeks ago, in response to a ban on dumping garbage at the Salhad dumping point by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench, the entire city had transformed into a substantial accumulation of waste. The recent cleanup operation by WSSCA has effectively addressed this issue, focusing on major areas within the city to clear accumulated garbage.

The district administration in Abbottabad successfully negotiated with the residents near the new dumping site in Dhamtoor and commenced the cleaning operation before the Chief Minister's arrival.

The cleanup initiative covered significant areas, including Shimla Hill Turn, Malikpur, Sarban Chowk, Kehal near Comprehensive school, Bandkoha, Urban City opposite Cantt Police Station, Kunj High School, District Headquarters Hospital, Fawara Chowk near Bar Club, Traffic Police Office, food godown, and MC Bazar Chowk.

In a demonstration of their commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment, WSSCA workers diligently gathered and properly disposed of trash and waste materials. This undertaking significantly contributed to the overall beautification and sanitation of crucial public spaces.

However, in the Cantonment areas of Abbottabad, substantial piles of garbage still mar residential and commercial areas, presenting a challenge to ongoing cleanliness efforts.

