ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA), Engineer Javed Abbasi has canceled the holidays of all operational staff to ensure timely disposal of sacrificial animal offal and remains and to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water to the citizens.

This was disclosed by the WSSCA spokesperson, Omer Swati while talking to the media.

CEO WSSCA also chaired a meeting on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adza regarding sanitation and water supply in Abbottabad, which was attended by heads of all departments.

Javed Abbasi while instructing the staff said that necessary repairs of vehicles and other machinery before Eid should be done like in previous years and the city would be cleaned in time with the cooperation of citizens.

Assistant Manager Planning Engineer Mohsin Shehzad gave a detailed briefing on the preparations and requirements of the operations.

The media department would distribute bio bags for sacrificial animal offal and remains in all the four union councils and 130 designated places, said the WSSCA spokesperson, adding that banners would also be placed for the awareness of the masses,He said that pamphlets and posters would be distributed and placed to encourage people to dispose garbage only at the designated points.

WSSCA would be in touch with all stakeholders before and during the operations, Omer Swati said and added special requests would be made to the Ulema to highlight the importance of cleanliness and water during the Friday sermons and Eid-ul-Azha, to save money and ensure cooperation with WSSCA staff.