WSSCA Chairman unveils comprehensive service improvement plan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) newly elected Chairman Sajid Jadoon Wednesday announced a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, improving cleanliness, and optimizing water supply services.

Addressing a press conference at Abbottabad Press Club, he highlighted the creation of community committees to tackle and mitigate local issues, ensuring improved service delivery for residents.

Jadoon revealed plans for eleven village councils to undertake new measures for street cleaning and maintaining water supply infrastructure. He introduced a temporary ban on new water connections and announced that action would be taken against individuals with leaking tanks, including disconnection of their water services.

The chairman also proposed an increase in water rates and the implementation of sanitation charges for shopkeepers, warning that sanitation services would be suspended for those who refuse to comply.

A survey is planned to define WSSCA's jurisdiction more clearly and a monitoring committee, led by Advocate Hina Javed Khan, has been established to oversee the organization’s operations. Sajid Jadoon, along with WASA board member Advocate Hina Javed Khan, provided additional details on recent achievements and said that WSSCA has disconnected 2,000 illegal water connections and reactivated 14 previously non-operational tube wells.

He said that water usage per capita has been increased from 55 gallons to 100 gallons, and the overall water supply has been doubled. Additionally, four new water connections have been added, and 99 new waste containers have been deployed. The number of waste collection vehicles has been expanded from 9 to 28.

Jadoon also noted that in line with provincial government directives, 28 additional village councils have been incorporated into WSSCA’s jurisdiction. However, he said that due to funding constraints, work in these areas has yet to begin.

He assured that operations would commence as soon as the required funds are allocated.

The chairman WSSCA disclosed that the city of Abbottabad is set to benefit from a significant investment under the KP SP project, totaling PKR 18.83 billion. This includes PKR 8 billion for the Gravity Flow Scheme and PKR 2 billion for water tanks, waste recycling, and the establishment of temporary waste dumps at Shalma Hill, Abbottabad Adventure Park, and Silhad, he said.