WSSCA chalks out cleaning programme on Eid-ul-Adha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Water Sanitation and Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Friday chalked out a comprehensive plan to ensure timely supply of clean drinking water to the citizens, cleaning of the city and disposal of sacrificial animal's remains during Eid-ul-Adha.

WSSCA has established 130 garbage collection points in the city where sacrificial animal's offal and remains would be collected while biodegradable shopping bags will also be provided to the masses.

About 180 sanitation workers of WSSCA have been deputed on the eve of Eid to dispose of the offal. Chairman WSSCA and other staff would monitor the Eid operation.

Similarly, Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Havelian also canceled the Eid holidays of sanitary staff while the staff will work inside the city for three days of Eid.

TMO also requested the masses to utilize the disposal points that have been established for the collection of offal and remains of the sacrificial animals all over the city from where sanitary workers will pick up the garbage for disposal.

TMA Havelian also distributed pamphlets in the city to aware people about the cleaning on the eve of Eid while a list of concerned sanitation staff and in-charge phone numbers have also been published in case of any difficulty.