WSSCA chalks out special cleaning drive for Eid-ul-Adha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) on Thursday chalked out a special cleaning drive plan in connection of Eid ul Adha.

A special ceremony also organized in this regard and attended by religious scholars, civil society members, local government members, media representatives and the business community.

The ceremony was organized on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha to share the plan of special sanitation arrangements with all stakeholders and to make this special campaign as successful.

On this occasion, Khatib-e-Hazara Mufti Abdul Wajid underlined the importance of cleanliness and requested all the scholars to pay homage to the Sunnah of Ibrahimi in the sermons of Friday and Eid-ul-Adha, along with the importance of cleanliness also describe the value of cooperation with WSSCA staff.

Addressing the participants, Chairman board of Directors WSSCA DIG (R) Sarfraz Khan Jadoon requested the people to cooperate with our staff during Eid days.

He paid homage to the operational staff and said that all of the personnel are the backbone of the organization and they would be given reasonable compensation for performing their duties during Eid-ul-Adha.

WSSCA spokesperson Omar Swati while briefing the participants about the special plan formulated for Eid-ul-Adha 2022 and said that the agency has canceled the leave of all operational staff and has allotted 130 places for carrying the remains of the sacrificial animals.

WSSCA spokesperson said that during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays, WASA's Complaints Cell will be working day and night and 480 staff members and 27 small and large vehicles will take part in the operations.

He added that the WSSCA would distribute biodegradable shoppers to the citizens and display banners at designated locations for public awareness, door-to-door pamphlets and other IEC materials.

Member Board of Directors WSSCA Abdul Wahid Mir discussed the rights and duties of the society and the people and said that the suggestions from the citizens would be considered for further improvement. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WASA Engineer Javed Abbasi answered the questions of the citizens and thanked the participants.