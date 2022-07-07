UrduPoint.com

WSSCA Chalks Out Special Cleaning Drive For Eid-ul-Adha

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2022 | 04:20 PM

WSSCA chalks out special cleaning drive for Eid-ul-Adha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) on Thursday chalked out a special cleaning drive plan in connection of Eid ul Adha.

A special ceremony also organized in this regard and attended by religious scholars, civil society members, local government members, media representatives and the business community.

The ceremony was organized on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha to share the plan of special sanitation arrangements with all stakeholders and to make this special campaign as successful.

On this occasion, Khatib-e-Hazara Mufti Abdul Wajid underlined the importance of cleanliness and requested all the scholars to pay homage to the Sunnah of Ibrahimi in the sermons of Friday and Eid-ul-Adha, along with the importance of cleanliness also describe the value of cooperation with WSSCA staff.

Addressing the participants, Chairman board of Directors WSSCA DIG (R) Sarfraz Khan Jadoon requested the people to cooperate with our staff during Eid days.

He paid homage to the operational staff and said that all of the personnel are the backbone of the organization and they would be given reasonable compensation for performing their duties during Eid-ul-Adha.

WSSCA spokesperson Omar Swati while briefing the participants about the special plan formulated for Eid-ul-Adha 2022 and said that the agency has canceled the leave of all operational staff and has allotted 130 places for carrying the remains of the sacrificial animals.

WSSCA spokesperson said that during the Eid-ul-Adha holidays, WASA's Complaints Cell will be working day and night and 480 staff members and 27 small and large vehicles will take part in the operations.

He added that the WSSCA would distribute biodegradable shoppers to the citizens and display banners at designated locations for public awareness, door-to-door pamphlets and other IEC materials.

Member Board of Directors WSSCA Abdul Wahid Mir discussed the rights and duties of the society and the people and said that the suggestions from the citizens would be considered for further improvement. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WASA Engineer Javed Abbasi answered the questions of the citizens and thanked the participants.

Related Topics

Business Abbottabad Water Civil Society Holidays Company Vehicles Media Mufti All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even aft ..

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even after a week long closure

2 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson decides to resign

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

3 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

3 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

3 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kas ..

Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali: ISPR

3 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.