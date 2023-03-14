UrduPoint.com

WSSCA Completes Data Of Traders To Improve Municipal Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 02:10 PM

WSSCA completes data of traders to improve municipal services

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSCA) Abbottabad Tuesday completed a data collection survey to improve municipal services and bring innovation to the billing system in Abbottabad Bazaar.

The survey was conducted with the collaboration of Comsats University Abbottabad and data from 2700 shops, hotels, stalls and plazas were collected. The data obtained will be used for further improvement of municipal services and billing.

WSSCA thanked the presidents of the trader's union of the markets in Abbottabad and said that the business community of Abbottabad city has shown cooperation in this process.

WSSCA also thanked the administration of Comsats University, especially the students of the Department of Environmental Sciences.

The students of the Environmental Sciences Department, under the guidance of the PCIP Social Mobilizers of the Cities Implementation Unit (CIU), have collected all the information that will be utilized to plan for the provision of better municipal services to the residents of the market.

Related Topics

Business Abbottabad Water Company Market All From

Recent Stories

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co- ..

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co-existence

12 minutes ago
 Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable ..

Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable finance and adaptation-relate ..

12 minutes ago
 Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran a ..

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very impo ..

23 minutes ago
 50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from Marc ..

50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

28 minutes ago
 PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

1 hour ago
 World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.