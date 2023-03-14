WSSCA completes data of traders to improve municipal services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSCA) Abbottabad Tuesday completed a data collection survey to improve municipal services and bring innovation to the billing system in Abbottabad Bazaar.

The survey was conducted with the collaboration of Comsats University Abbottabad and data from 2700 shops, hotels, stalls and plazas were collected. The data obtained will be used for further improvement of municipal services and billing.

WSSCA thanked the presidents of the trader's union of the markets in Abbottabad and said that the business community of Abbottabad city has shown cooperation in this process.

WSSCA also thanked the administration of Comsats University, especially the students of the Department of Environmental Sciences.

The students of the Environmental Sciences Department, under the guidance of the PCIP Social Mobilizers of the Cities Implementation Unit (CIU), have collected all the information that will be utilized to plan for the provision of better municipal services to the residents of the market.