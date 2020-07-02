WSSCA completes disinfection sprays in various public places

A disinfectant spray campaign is underway in Abbottabad to eradicate germs and prevent corona outbreak by ensuring safety to the public in various public places here on Thursday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :A disinfectant spray campaign is underway in Abbottabad to eradicate germs and prevent corona outbreak by ensuring safety to the public in various public places here on Thursday.

Teams from Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Thursday completed disinfectant sprays at various places in the city on the instructions of the district administration including Nazeer Teaching Hospital Kaihal, Colony Benazir Teaching Hospital Kaihal, Ehsas Cash Distribution Center, Government Degree College No. 01, Sabzi Mandi and Sehlad Orman Bazar.