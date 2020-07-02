UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WSSCA Completes Disinfection Sprays In Various Public Places

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:37 PM

WSSCA completes disinfection sprays in various public places

A disinfectant spray campaign is underway in Abbottabad to eradicate germs and prevent corona outbreak by ensuring safety to the public in various public places here on Thursday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :A disinfectant spray campaign is underway in Abbottabad to eradicate germs and prevent corona outbreak by ensuring safety to the public in various public places here on Thursday.

Teams from Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Thursday completed disinfectant sprays at various places in the city on the instructions of the district administration including Nazeer Teaching Hospital Kaihal, Colony Benazir Teaching Hospital Kaihal, Ehsas Cash Distribution Center, Government Degree College No. 01, Sabzi Mandi and Sehlad Orman Bazar.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Water Company From Government

Recent Stories

NOC discusses preventive measures for participants ..

7 minutes ago

DubaiNow application processes 700,000 transaction ..

22 minutes ago

Speakers urge observance of SOPs to combat COVID-1 ..

15 seconds ago

Teenagers drowsing: Rescuers fish out four bodies ..

16 seconds ago

Power-Meeting consultant being hired for execution ..

18 seconds ago

US Reports New Record of 50,700 Coronavirus Cases ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.