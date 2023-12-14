WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

The Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) on Thursday held a comprehensive cleanliness campaign across the city to improve hygiene standards

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) on Thursday held a comprehensive cleanliness campaign across the city to improve hygiene standards.

The cleanliness initiative covered significant areas, including Shimla Hill Turn, Malikpur, Sarban Chowk, Kehal near Comprehensive school, Bandkoha, Urban City opposite Cantt Police Station, Kunj High School, District Headquarters Hospital, Fawara Chowk near Bar Club, Traffic Police Office, food godown, and MC Bazar Chowk.

On this occasion, the WSSCA workers diligently gathered and properly disposed of trash and waste materials.

This undertaking contributed significantly to the overall beautification and sanitation of crucial public spaces.

It's worth noting that two weeks ago, following a ban on dumping garbage at the Salhad dumping point by the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench, the entire city had transformed into a substantial accumulation of waste. The recent cleanup operation by WSSCA has effectively addressed this issue, focusing on major areas within the city to clear accumulated garbage.