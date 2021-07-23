WSSCA disposes of 748 tons animals waste during Eid-ul-Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Friday collected 748 metric tons offal and remains of sacrificial animals from the city with the help of 125 sanitary staff using 25 vehicles during Eid-ul-Azha.

WSSCA spokesperson Omer Khan Swati said that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) WSSCA Amir Zaki congratulated all staff members for their achieving the targets during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

He said that CEO would also distribute certificates of performance and cash prizes to the best performer sanitary workers.

In a statement ,the spokesperson said that prior to Eid-ul-Azha WSSCA officials have distributed 4200 biodegradable plastic shopping bags among people and established 130 sacrificial animal dumping points all over the city.

He said that the collected offal and remains of the sacrificial from the city were buried in the dumping ground at Salhad.

Residents appreciated the efforts of WSSCA for cleaning the city during Eid.